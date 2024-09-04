FSU RESPONDS: Thousands of fans sign petition for more Marching Chiefs music at football games

Thousands of Florida State football fans signed a Change.org petition for more Marching Chiefs music at games rather than DJ or piped-in music.

The university responded by hearing their concerns and describing how the process works.

READ FSU'S RESPONSE BELOW:

"Our entire fan engagement team is in constant communication throughout each game. This enables us to have flexibility to adjust elements as the game situation dictates.

Obviously, our performance in that area is a matter of constant scrutiny and we devote great effort and care to it. It requires a cohesive balance that is sometimes hard to master, and we are sensitive to the wishes of our fans.

We share the displeasure regarding the audio levels. That is being corrected.

Game music follows a script that is mutually agreed upon by the band, football team, and administration.

There is latitude for changes including opportunities for the Marching Chiefs to play at any time of their choosing other than the mutually agreed upon segments involving third downs or during sponsored elements requiring a PA voiceover.

Scripted music is played during those sponsored elements and on third downs, in which football last year asked and was granted permission to select music with the consent of all involved."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Limit DJ Music and Allow More Marching Chiefs Performances at FSU Games".

Not my words, that's what more than 5,000 Florida State fans are saying to the university with this petition.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm finding out why fans feel this way — and what the university is doing about it.

In the days after FSU's loss to Boston College, fans expressed concern about the in-stadium music balance on social media.

It resulted in this petition which says, "The rich tradition of live music by the Marching Chiefs is being overshadowed by the increasing utilization of DJ or piped in music. This affects the authentic game day experience."

I wanted to hear from students who were at Monday's game.

Larry Harper says that because the Seminoles were losing, a quiet crowd might have made the music imbalance more noticeable.

"It's hard to say which gets more hype because no matter what, the energy of the crowd is low. We're not looking too — what's the word — it's not looking good, let's put it that way."

Sam Swartz says nothing can replace the Marching Chiefs.

"I feel like there's always a way to get a good blend but hearing the Chiefs gets me going, I feel like it gets the players going. I feel like everyone can agree we love the Chiefs and want to hear as much of them as we can."

I took this and asked FSU where it goes from here.

In a statement, the university says there is room for adjusting the balance between DJ and Marching Chiefs music during football — other than during third downs or sponsored segments.

In response to the fan petition, the university says, "Our performance in that area is a matter of constant scrutiny and we devote great effort and care to it. It requires a cohesive balance that is sometimes hard to master, and we are sensitive to the wishes of our fans."

FSU even said it agrees with fans that the in-stadium music was too loud — and that it will be addressing it ahead of the next home game.

That next home game for FSU is against Memphis on Sep. 14 at noon.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

