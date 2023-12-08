FIND OUT WHY: Railroad Avenue opened up to traffic just days after the start of a 45-day closure

Railroad Avenue construction seemed to have paused this week, confusing businesses who expected the 45-day closure to continue.

City of Tallahassee says the road opening was to ease traffic flow to Bragg Memorial Stadium due to FHSAA state championships.

Watch now to hear from businesses in the area speak about how confusing this week has been for them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last month,I told you about the 45-day roadclosure happening on Railroad Avenue.

It started this week.

Yet, if you look behind me, there are cars passing through and neighbors walking freely.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Collegetown neighborhood.

I was confused just like you might have been, so I did some digging and here's what I found.

The City of Tallahassee tells me construction equipment was moved out of the way to allow for better traffic to Bragg Memorial Stadium, where several high school state championship games are being played through Saturday.

This was news to many business owners I spoke with around Railroad Square.

Even Chief of Staff Tangela Lofton didn't know about it.

"I was pretty shocked when I came in that morning and the roads were open. And I'm pretty sure that customers probably felt the same way."

That was a comment I heard from plenty of shops in the area:

Concerns about how the confusion affects potential buyers.

Tallulah CBD + Juicebar manager Harley Bohot says business has been cut in half since Monday.

"At least 100 to 200 customers a day depending on how busy it is. The first day the road was closed we probably got about half that."

Bohot says she also noticed construction workers in the area Friday, but still with open traffic flow, adding to the puzzle.

"Even this morning there were three or four cars there with the workers, but they did no work and just left. But they had on their work gear. I think they might be a little confused too, honestly."

The city says the Railroad Avenue project is still on schedule, and confirmed that work will start again on Monday. In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

