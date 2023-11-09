Railroad Ave. improvements starting this month; see what's in the works

Railroad Ave. will undergo construction beginning Nov. 27 from Gaines St. down to FAMU Way. More details here.

The project will add a median, wider sidewalks and design elements from the surrounding roads.

Watch now to hear from a frequent walker and a business owner on how they feel about the road work.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If it seems to you like there always construction in Collegetown, there's even more coming.

I'm walking along Railroad Avenue, where road work will start later this month.

I'm digging into the changes that are coming and how they're meant to improve pedestrian safety.

Starting Nov. 27, Railroad Avenue will undergo road work that is meant to improve safety for those who aren't traveling by car...

"It's hazardous, to say the least."

People like Florida State grad student Liam Ward. He is a frequent walker, even if he doesn't feel great about it.

"Especially when I'm running and try to cross the road, most drivers don't even really see me, so they just rush on by."

To make the sidewalks safer, the west side, where the entrance to Railroad Square is, will get a multi-use path.

"It's kind of a wide sidewalk so you can accommodate a variety of users so you can have cyclists and pedestrians using at the same time."

The project will also bring similar design elements from FAMU Way and Gaines Street, like grass or brick medians and landscaping between the sidewalk and road.

The first phase of construction will block access to the railroad tracks. This phase is expected to last 45 days.

For businesses like City Dogs Cafe, they're staying open throughout the project, but the road work isn't exactly helpful.

"We're going to get through it the best way that we can. It's not like any other situation you might come across in the restaurant business."

The entire construction project is projected to last one year. You can find more details by checking my web story on WTXL.tv.

The City says work hours will typically be from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 8 to 6 on Saturdays. No work should take place on Sundays. In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

