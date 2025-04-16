FAMU expected to name Charlie Ward Jr. as new head basketball coach, pending approval from trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU has announced Charlie Ward Jr. as their new head basketball coach. This comes just days after former head coach Patrick Crarey II stepped down with less than one year into his three-year deal.

Ward has been offered a 5-year deal, with him being offered $175,000 in his first year and a $10,000 increase every year after.

The FAMU Board of Trustees is set to vote on the deal during their meeting today beginning at 3:00 p.m.

BACKGROUND:

Per ESPN: Ward, 54, was the 1993 Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State and played in the NBA from 1994 to 2005. He played primarily for the New York Knicks but finished his career playing for both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

He was an assistant coach with the Rockets for two seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07 and a high school head coach in Tallahassee and with USA basketball.

