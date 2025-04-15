FAMU looks for new men's basketball coach after Patrick Crarey II steps down less than one year into deal

Florida A&M is looking for a new men's basketball coach after Patrick Crarey II stepped down less than one year into his three-year deal.

Crarey led the Rattlers to a 13-16 season in 2024-25.

Florida A&M is in the market for a new men's basketball head coach.

Coach Patrick Crarey II stepped down less than one year into a three-year deal.

Crarey took over last April as head coach, and his 11 months in charge were notable both on and off the court.

The Rattlers finished 13-16, winning as many games as they had anytime in the last decade.

But a large amount of roster turnover led to Crarey's initial three-year contract being delayed.

After 10 weeks working under a volunteer agreement, Crarey was signed to a one-year deal in July before receiving a two-year extension in February.

Now, Crarey has moved on to fellow HBCU Grambling State in Louisiana.

In a statement following Crarey's move, FAMU athletic director Angela Suggs said, "We want to take a moment to express our appreciation for Coach Crarey's dedication and passion during his time at Florida A&M. His leadership and guidance have been valuable, inspiring us to strive for continued excellence."

I spoke with Jaelen Thelusma and Chad Smith playing ball at FAMU's courts to ask them what they want to see from the future of the team.

"Having a team that your school believes in. Having the team spirit brings that. That's something that FAMU is not lacking but so far for the basketball program its not something I've been seeing."

"We're just missing the excitement factor. People already go wild, you see the tailgates, you see the paint, you already see all these things. We have it all. It's just the factor of getting people excited for these things, you know?"

FAMU Athletics says a search for a new head coach is already underway.

