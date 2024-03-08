FAMU Board of Trustees approve $700,000 from FAMU Foundation for athletics scholarships and small upgrades

The FAMU Board of Trustees approved $700,000 from the FAMU Foundation for athletic scholarships and small facility upgrades.

Separately, SGA president Londe Mondelus brought student concerns to the board.

Watch now to see how that money is being spent and what concerns students have for the Board of Trustees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Small improvements to athletics and a call to action from the student body.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm digging into two notable pieces from Thursday's FAMU Board of Trustees meeting.

We'll start with FAMU Athletics being granted money, but not for the renovations that we've been following closely.

Last week I told you about the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voting against funding renovations to Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Instead, It's been passed on to the city's Office of Economic Vitality for a potential financing plan.

At Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting, the FAMU Foundation committed $700,000 to athletics for several causes.

"The 2023 Foundation operating budget in the amount of $700,000 for the Athletics department funding."

$400,000 for summer school student-athlete scholarships.

$100,000 for the Marching 100 to travel to one SWAC road game this upcoming football season.

And $200,000 for several small projects.

Like repairs to the softball stadium and adding Veronica Wiggins' name to the ballpark after the renaming ceremony last week.

"Since I am a student representative, I'm tasked with giving a young and different perspective in what you guys are used to."

Thursday was also the last board meeting for student government president Londe Mondelus.

In her final comments to the trustees, she asked them to take students' complaints and work to resolve them.

These include issues like communication from university officials to students, campus safety and parking.

"I wanted them to know what I was thinking in terms of where the student is now, where is our student body."

Trustee John Crossman made a point to take her words seriously.

"She spent the time to do the research and present it. I think we need to spend appropriate time and and respond."

FAMU's next Board of Trustees meeting is in May down in Tampa, but I'll be following up on both issues and keeping you updated.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

