Blueprint IA votes to seek OEV strategy to finish Bragg Memorial Stadium renovations

The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to seek a strategy for finishing Bragg Memorial Stadium renovations from the City of Tallahassee's Office of Economic Vitality.

FAMU requested $15 million from Blueprint to renovate bathrooms, concessions, lighting and elevators, as well as bring the stadium up to standard for accessibility.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Money for the renovations to Bragg Memorial Stadium may still come — but exactly where it's coming from, that's going to have to wait.

I'm Alberto Camargo covering College Town news in downtown Tallahassee.

Here's what the future of Bragg's renovations might be.

With a vote of 11 to one, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board of Directors voted to move FAMU's request for $15 million on to the city's Office of Economic Vitality.

What does that mean?

At the Blueprint board's next meeting, the OEV's financing plan for Bragg renovations will be presented to the board.

The $15 million would renovate Bragg's bathrooms, concessions, lighting and elevators, as well as bring the stadium up to standard for accessibility.

City commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says the project should go through, because it will bring an economic impact much like the $27 million Blueprint approved for Doak Campbell Stadium in 2022.

"I have the faith to believe, just like with Florida State, that those dollars will come back to this community through the tax that will be collected because of what is going to be spent here."

I spoke with one FAMU fan who sat in on the meeting.

"I do believe in miracles, because I believe in God."

Reverend Martha Wilson of Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church says the stadium renovations are necessary for health and safety reasons.

Even though the money hasn't materialized yet, she's hopeful it will happen.

"If they can find other avenues to make that money happen, that is truly, truly a blessing."

Leon County commissioner Nick Maddox suggested the OEV can seek bond financing for the Bragg renovations, just like the bonds that funded the Doak improvements before it.

Blueprint's next board meeting will take place on May 16.

In downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

