City Dogs Cafe closes for good following Tallahassee tornado

City Dogs Cafe, which opened in August of 2023 in Tallahassee's College Town neighborhood, is now closed for good.

A tornado damaged the small, locally owned business the morning of Friday, May 10.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are banding together to say goodbye.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Doors have closed for good at City Dogs Cafe on Railroad Avenue. I'm Alberto Camargo in College Town. I'm showing you how the community and you can support one last time.

Previously, I told you how City Dogs Cafe was struggling to stay open throughout Railroad Avenue construction and how the Tallahassee Beer Society organized a community event to support.

LOCAL SUPPORT: City Dogs Cafe uplifted by neighbors after having to cut hours due to construction

But after tornado damage last week, City Dogs owner Michael Robinson says the business is closed forever.

Here is some footage a few of our station cameras captured in Tallahassee, FL on 5/10 during the tornado. #tallahasseefl #Weatherstem pic.twitter.com/SMVZATMJVp — Weatherstem (@Weatherstem) May 15, 2024

Wednesday evening, people lent a helping hand in cleaning up the space. Robinson said anyone with trucks, vans, trailers, and tools was welcome. Anything salvageable will need to be disassembled, cleaned, and moved.

Some items will be kept, and others will be up for sale or given away to someone in need. As you know, City Dogs is far from the only business in the neighborhood that was affected. Tornado recovery is ongoing here in College Town.