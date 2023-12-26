WATCH: Valdosta family's Christmas light show to run through end of 2023

The Thorns have been building up their light display since 2012.

Over 200 neighbors have stopped by the llight show so far.

Watch the video to see how they created light decorations and props from scratch.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lights, camera, and lots of holiday cheer!

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

I'm checking out how some of our neighbors are spreading holiday cheer into the new year.

Back during Halloween, I paid the Thorn family for a visit.

They crafted a Halloween light show using homemade pixel lights and wire frames.

Now, they're back at it for this holiday season with a magical display off Twin Oaks road.

"Ho, Ho, Ho! Merry Christmas"

Son Herschel really gets into the spirit, dressing as Santa Clause on Christmas while giving neighbors candy canes and showing them how the lights work.

The light show has become a popular attraction for the neighborhood. With at least 100 cars at one point lining up to check out the holiday display.

"We plan on continuing the tradition after the show was so well-received by the community. We've had more cars show up than imagined."

The holiday joy doesn't stop with Christmas as the Thorns will keep the display up until the New Year. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.