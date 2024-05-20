VPD: 15-year-old boy dead following Saturday night shooting; see where it happened and how you can help

A 15-year-old boy is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Valdosta.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Read the news release below to see how you can help.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On May 18, 2024, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a parking lot at Scott Park, 1101 block of Old Statenville Road, after a citizen called E911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive 15-year-old male lying alone in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The juvenile was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and are conducting the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Investigation has revealed that this is an isolated incident.

“My heart breaks for the family and friends of this young male, who was taken from his family at such a young age. Unfortunately, they were alerted to the death of their loved one through social media. Before law enforcement can make notifications to a family, we have processes that we must follow, along with providing resources to assist these families. The insensitivity of someone posting a tragic situation that affects others is unexplainable.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.