VIDEO: Sports Turf Company completes Valdosta High School’s Bazemore-Hyder Stadium renovation

New turf has been installed at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Wildcats’ stadium renovation is now the third Valdosta City Schools project completed by Sports Turf.

Watch drone video showing the completed project by clicking play above.

NEWS RELEASE:

Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has completed Bazemore-Hyder Stadium’s artificial turf renovation for Valdosta High School. The Wildcats’ stadium renovation is now the third Valdosta City Schools project completed by Sports Turf.

In 2022, Sports Turf Company renovated the Wildcats’ existing natural grass practice field to artificial turf. Sports Turf returned in 2023 to complete the artificial turf baseball and softball facility in 2024.

“We are honored to continue providing state-of-the-art athletic facilities with industry-leading technology at Valdosta High School,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “We’re certain the coaches and athletes will feel and see a huge difference in the heat and impacts to the surface this season as they utilize the advanced technology installed on Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.”

Sports Turf Company renovated Bazemore-Hyder Stadium’s existing artificial turf field into a system that surpasses others in safety, durability, and performance. The new surface features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend HD, Brock shock pad and organic BrockFILL infill. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The Brock shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is the latest in organic infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.

Sports Turf Company specializes in the construction and installation of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts, and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.

For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net [sportsturf.net] or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.