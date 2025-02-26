Valdosta residents concerned over rising utility bills as city cites billing delays

City officials previously announced a 8.5% increase in utility rates in August 2024, citing the need to maintain high-quality services and infrastructure.

City Finance Manager Chuck Dinkins says the lifeline water allowance was increased from 5 to 10 units to compensate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

If you're on Facebook, chances are you've seen the city of Valdosta's post addressing rising utility bills.

For many neighbors in the Azalea City and maybe even you, an explanation just isn't enough.

"It just breaks my heart. The economy that we living in, people struggling, We just can't afford it."

Yvette Lamar lives on a fixed income. She budgets every dollar, so when her latest utility bill showed up… she couldn't believe it.

"When you on a fixed income and you all sent me just get a bill, you know, that drastic, and then you like—you don't have that no extra cash around."

She's not alone. Many residents say their bills far exceed the city's 8.5% rate increase from August. And this has been happening since the city installed new SmartMeters for readings.

Lamar showed up to the city's town hall Tuesday, armed with questions, but she says the answers feel off.

"I feel like they don't want to admit it's their problem and want to still put it on the customers and I don't think that's fair."

City Finance Manager Chuck Dinkins says the problem comes down to billing delays brought on by the recent natural disaster, which impacted the meter schedule.

He said the city has been offering some breaks.

"You use more water in 40 days than you do in 30. So in order to compensate that, what we've done is we've taken the lifeline allowance from 5 units to 10 units."

After the town hall, Dinkins and other city officials offered to look into neighbors homes for any issues and see ways to help with the bill.

But residents like Lamar say that solution doesn't hold water.

"If you're getting all these complaints, everybody saying the same thing—why not fix the problem? It's got to be the meters."

One resource that may be able to help with your utility bills is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which gives assistance to eligible Georgians.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

