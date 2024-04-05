Valdosta neighborhoods prepare for partial solar eclipse; see how much of the sun will be covered

Neighbors in Valdosta are preparing to watch the partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Schools are taking steps to protect children and their vision.

Watch the video to see how much of the eclipse will be visible from South Georgia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdosta might not catch the full eclipse action Monday but Valdosta State University has got you covered for a celestial show. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta. I'm looking into how area schools are preparing for the total solar eclipse.

Valdosta City Schools have extended Spring Break because of the eclipse Monday. Students will return to class on April 9th.

Lowndes County Schools will have no outdoor activities on the 8th, and parents can check their children out early and have it count as an excused absence.

VSU however, is inviting the public to see the partial eclipse, which will begin at 1:44 p.m., reach its peak with 69.4 percent of the sun covered up at 3:02 p.m., and will end at 4:18 p.m.

A fourth floor observation deck at Nevins Hall will have several small telescopes with solar filters set up for viewing.

Special glasses will be provided by VSU to view the eclipse safely, as looking even a partially blocked sun can cause vision damage.