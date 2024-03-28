FIND OUT WHY: Valdosta City Schools will be extending Spring Break by one day

Valdosta City Schools said they will be extending Spring Break by one day.

The extension is due to the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

School will resume Tuesday, April 9, 2024; read the district's announcement below.

VCS ANNOUNCEMENT:

Valdosta City Schools will be extending Spring Break by one day due to the upcoming Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8. The entire district will be closed Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8 and will reopen on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

For information on how to safely view the Solar Eclipse, visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/safety/ [science.nasa.gov].

We hope you all have a safe, fun and relaxing Spring Break and look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 as we prepare to finish the academic year strongly!

MORE ECLIPSE INFO:

April 8 will provide millions of Americans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the chance to witness a total solar eclipse without leaving home.

Nearly 31 million Americans will be on the total solar eclipse path of totality. Millions of others will be within a short drive of the path of totality.