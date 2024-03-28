Watch Now
FIND OUT WHY: Valdosta City Schools will be extending Spring Break by one day

The entire district will be closed Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8
Photo: Valdosta Today
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 15:19:13-04
  • Valdosta City Schools said they will be extending Spring Break by one day.
  • The extension is due to the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.
  • School will resume Tuesday, April 9, 2024; read the district's announcement below.

VCS ANNOUNCEMENT:

Valdosta City Schools will be extending Spring Break by one day due to the upcoming Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8. The entire district will be closed Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8 and will reopen on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

For information on how to safely view the Solar Eclipse, visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/safety/ [science.nasa.gov].

We hope you all have a safe, fun and relaxing Spring Break and look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 as we prepare to finish the academic year strongly!

MORE ECLIPSE INFO:

April 8 will provide millions of Americans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the chance to witness a total solar eclipse without leaving home.

Nearly 31 million Americans will be on the total solar eclipse path of totality. Millions of others will be within a short drive of the path of totality.

