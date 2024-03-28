FIND OUT WHY: Valdosta City Schools will be extending Spring Break by one day

- Valdosta City Schools said they will be extending Spring Break by one day.
VCS ANNOUNCEMENT:
Valdosta City Schools will be extending Spring Break by one day due to the upcoming Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8. The entire district will be closed Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8 and will reopen on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
For information on how to safely view the Solar Eclipse, visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/safety/ [science.nasa.gov].
We hope you all have a safe, fun and relaxing Spring Break and look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 as we prepare to finish the academic year strongly!
MORE ECLIPSE INFO:
April 8 will provide millions of Americans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the chance to witness a total solar eclipse without leaving home.
Nearly 31 million Americans will be on the total solar eclipse path of totality. Millions of others will be within a short drive of the path of totality.