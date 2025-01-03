Valdosta church recovers after vehicle crash

An elderly couple, believed to be in the car, were transported to the hospital.

The crash is considered an accident and no one was inside the building at the time.

Watch the video to hear the church officials' response.



Valdosta church leaders will have to repair their chapel after a car crash. I'm Lentheus Chaney in Valdosta, letting you know the next steps for Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the condition of the couple who crashed into the building.

"I actually heard it, Father Adam and I have houses directly behind here close to the property and we both heard it and thought it was like one of those dumpsters you know or like they're going around pick up the trees or like when the tree gets thrown into the dumpster make that big kind of noise and that's what it sounded like," sais Father Roberts.

Father Roberts says the couple, who are unfamiliar with the area, were transported to the hospital.

"The couple seem to be okay our pastor, Father Adam Casella, and one of our secretaries visited them in the hospital and they seem to be okay."

With the hurricane recovery, some of Valdosta is still in the dark which could've contributed to the crash.

"It's very dark now since the last hurricane our first hurricane there is a lot of street lights in town that still haven't been activated again so it's still very dark in a lot of these neighborhoods, including ours.

They're now working to rebuild the chapel and making adjustments to continue their services.

"They said they're sorry we told them it's okay it's an accident. These things don't happen every day but they do happen."

With the chapel out of commission for nowFather Phillips says upcoming events will be moved to the main church. In Valdosta, Lentheus Chaney ABC27.

