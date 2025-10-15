USG Chancellor names Dr. William R. Crowe as Interim President of Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA, GA — Dr. William R. Crowe has been named as the Interim President of Valdosta State University. The University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue made that announcement on Tuesday.

This comes after the current President, Richard Carvajal, announced his departure last month, stating he accepted a position in California. He'll be leaving after the fall semester.

In a press release, it states Crowe will begin on January 1st, 2026. Crowe will begin assisting Carvajal on October 15th. It says Crowe currently helps manage projects at VSU’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, drawing on decades of experience in higher education leadership. During his career, he's served as a college police chief, community college president, and senior faculty member in public service at the University of Georgia.

Crowe said in part,

“Valdosta State has a proud tradition of serving students and communities in South Georgia, and I’m excited to support Blazer Nation’s mission. What matters most to me is helping students succeed and making sure faculty and staff have the resources they need to do their best work. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of that.”

The release also states that details of the presidential search will be forthcoming.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.