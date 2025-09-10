Valdosta State President leaving, heading to California for new role

VALDOSTA, GA — Valdosta State University has announced that President Richard Carvajal will be leaving after accepting a position in California. He'll be the next president of California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

The press release states Carvajal will step down after the fall semester. He will begin his new role in January.

In a statement, he said,

“This decision has not been easy. VSU has been my home for almost a decade. Serving alongside our incredible students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners has been among the greatest honors of my life. Together, we have faced challenges, achieved milestones, and laid the foundation for continued success. While I now feel called to return to my first home in northern California, Valdosta State will always remain a part of me.”

Carvajal started his journey with VSU in 2017, becoming the school's 7th president. The release states that during his time, VSU navigated multiple global and regional challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricanes Idalia and Helene, and a cyberattack. Despite those challenges, VSU has experienced many successes under his leadership.

No word on next steps for the school's future president.

For more information on Carvajal's departure, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.