Remerton bars allowed to stay open until 1 a.m.

REMERTON, Ga. (WTXL) — The curfew on bars in Remerton, Georgia has been pushed back an hour.

The curfew was originally put in place following a shooting during Fourth of July weekend that killed a 16-year-old.

City leaders added the emergency measure, forcing the bars to close at midnight for 30 days through August 10.

Now the bars are allowed to stay open until 1 a.m.

Remerton Police Department Investigator Derrick Sinclair tells WTXL the number of violent incidents and police calls from the bar area have dropped to zero in the last 30 days. He says only two medical calls have been made, and said brighter lights will be added in coming weeks to the bar strip to help further deter crime, in a collaboration with Georgia Power.

Prior to the deadly shooting in July, bars could stay open until 2 a.m.

