Parents of infant twins arrested, face child abuse charges

*** Editor's Note: Some of the details regarding this case may be hard to read.

The Valdosta Police Department has announced that parents of infant twins have been arrested on child abuse charges.



23-year-old Makayla June Bradley faces two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

27-year-old Freddie Moore faces one count of aggravated battery and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Valdosta PD says last Wednesday, June 18th, they responded to South Georgia Medical Center after receiving a call regarding possible child abuse. The report states that after officers arrived at the hospital, they were told, two three-week-old infants were receiving treatment for suspicious injuries.

VPD says they were told that one of the twins was dehydrated, malnourished, and had several broken bones, including a fractured skull, and was listed in critical condition. The other twin appeared to have superficial injuries.

VPD says during their investigation, detectives determined that other family members told the babies’ mother, identified as Bradley, that one of the twins was not acting right and did not have a normal appearance. Bradley and the twins were taken to their doctor's office by family members, and medical staff determined that one of the twins was critical and the baby was life-flighted to a pediatric hospital in Florida. The report states detectives received information that some of the injuries were healing, leading them to believe they had happened over time.

Bradley was taken into custody the same day and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Moore, identified as the twins' father, was taken into custody today, June 26th, and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

VPD says one twin was treated and released from the hospital, while the other has been stabilized but is still in critical condition.

Detectives have been working with the Department of Family and Children Services.

They ask if anyone has any further information on this case to call them at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. You can also file a tip online on their website.

