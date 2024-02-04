Apparent tornado affects Lowndes County Sunday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A suspected tornado occurred in eastern Lowndes County Sunday afternoon.

A series of tornado warnings was issued in the early afternoon hours as a disturbance drifted north over the tri-state, setting off rounds of spotty heavy rain and thunderstorms that developed quickly into severe storms.

Lowndes County experienced two separate tornado warnings. The first one, around 2:30 p.m., is not reported to have produced a tornado but caused a zone of gusty winds along the I-75 corridor.

The second tornado warning, around 3 p.m., covered the eastern side of the county.

Several social media videos and pictures indicate a funnel forming and moving north. People nearby noted the system moving around the Inner Perimeter Loop near Georgia Highway 94 and again near the loop's intersection with U.S. 84.

Initial damage from Sunday's storms was observed on Johnson Road, according to communications to the Tallahassee office of the National Weather Service.

Though several severe-weather warnings were issued in various local counties, no severe thunderstorm or tornado watch was officially issued for the state line region Sunday.