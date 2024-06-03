More than 160 jobs expected for Valdosta thanks to multiple investments

P&B Storage is coming to Valdosta's Westside Business Park.

Utility Plastics, LLC, will also open a facility in Valdosta.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Over 160 jobs will be coming to Valdosta thanks to two facilities investing in the area.

"Those are the types of jobs we need here."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter here in Valdosta, and I'm taking a look at how these new jobs will help my neighborhood.

Tricia Williams has been living and operating her own business in Valdosta for the last few years.

She tells me she wants to see more jobs coming here besides the standard retail and customer service.

"How many more car washes do we need? How many more Dollar Generals do we need? How many more Quick Lubes?"

That's why she was happy when the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority announced two projects: the P & B Storage and Utility Plastics industrial facilities.

"We need more of those jobs and we need to make it so that that is a good average base rate for unskilled labor."

P&B's is a cold storage firm; Utility Plastics produces heavy-duty underground enclosures for power, water and communication markets worldwide.

Both will be opening up shop at the Westside Business Park, with P&B bringing 100 jobs, and Utility Plastics bringing in 60.

Jamie Burns, a neighbor who plans on applying for a position with Utility Plastics, tells me he hope this has a positive impact on the community beyond the better paychecks.

"The more people that got jobs out here, the money money they'll have, and the less crime we'll see like people stealing, cuz that's very bad out here."

The facilities plan on bringing in a combined $50 million in capital for our city. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.