Massive new Valdosta facility will bring 100 jobs to the area; see who will be hiring and how to apply

New economic development is expected to bring 100 jobs to the Valdosta neighborhood.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority made the big announcement Wednesday.

Read the news release below to see who is building and how to apply for work.

VLCDA NEWS RELEASE:

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA) announces that P&B Cold Storage will build a 200,000-square-foot facility at the Westside Industrial Park in Valdosta. The significant development will create 100 new jobs and generate over $30 million in capital investments.

"We are thrilled that P&B Cold Storage has selected Valdosta for their new facility," said Brad Folsom, Chairman of the VLCDA Board. "They are investing significantly in our community and will help expand jobs and boost our local and regional economy."

P&B Cold Storage is a subsidiary of North American Cold Storage, which was founded by Scott Parker and Michael Betten in 2013. With 50 years of experience in the public refrigeration warehousing industry, Parker and Betten use a “hands-on” approach to management and have developed a business model that provides customers with cost-effective and reliable service.

After opening the first P&B Cold Storage warehouse in Woodburn, Indiana, in 2019, the co-owners began looking to expand.

"Last year, we started discussing with our customers their need to consolidate the current supply network into fewer sites," Parker said. “There is a need for a distribution center in the South, and not wanting to fight the already congested Atlanta area, we started investigating other cities off Interstate 75."

Parker added that location was key in selecting the Valdosta site. “This was a strategic location decision to fulfill the supply chain needs throughout the South, primarily Georgia and Florida.”

“We are excited that P&B Cold Storage will invest in Lowndes County, bringing additional jobs and generating millions of dollars in capital investment, said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. “Their commitment to our community is evidence of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority’s efforts to develop and support a positive business environment for Lowndes County. We look forward to working with P&B Cold Storage and their success in our community.”

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said, “The investment by P&B Cold Storage in our community is a testament to Valdosta's appeal as a business-friendly environment. This significant development not only brings much-needed jobs to our city but also strengthens our position as a key player in the regional economy. We welcome P&B Cold Storage to Valdosta and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our community.”

As the company expands, including the construction of another site in Indiana scheduled to open in 2025, Betten said, "We realize that a secret to our company's success is how we recognize and value our employees. We have an obligation to empower our employees with every available method, including remarkable wages and benefits, flex time, and helping them further their education."

Andrea Schruijer, VLCDA Executive Director, stated, "Valdosta's prime location and strong infrastructure consistently attract leading food processing and logistics companies, solidifying our reputation as a central hub for the Southeast corridor. By locating in Valdosta, P&B Cold Storage will be able to provide reliable and efficient delivery of cold storage goods across the Southeast."

The construction of the building, managed by Loren Bunnell of CMa PLUS, is expected to be finished by January 2025. P&B Cold Storage will conduct their hiring through the online platform Indeed. Interested candidates can also email resumes to scott.parker@northamericancoldstorage.com. The company will hire for various positions, including supervisors, forklift operators, maintenance staff, and customer service representatives.