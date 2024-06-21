Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodValdosta

Actions

Law enforcement searching for vehicle involved in Lowndes County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

448609080_771140271842108_2854749242997418044_n.jpg
Georgia Department of Public Safety&nbsp;
Vehicle law enforcement agencies are searching for
448609080_771140271842108_2854749242997418044_n.jpg
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 21, 2024
  • Law enforcement are looking for a car involved in a crash involving a pedestrian in Lowndes County.
  • Georgia Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on GA 31 near Interstate 75.
  • Read the release below to see how you can help.

GA DPS NEWS RELEASE:

Troopers from Post 31 Valdosta investigated a crash on GA 31 near Interstate 75, in Lowndes County, involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle which left the scene. The vehicle is possibly a burgundy Honda passenger car, with damage to the right front bumper, hood, and windshield. If you have any information, please contact TFC Sean York #253 with the Georgia State Patrol Troop H Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team at (229) 333-5215.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood