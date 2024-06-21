Law enforcement searching for vehicle involved in Lowndes County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

- Law enforcement are looking for a car involved in a crash involving a pedestrian in Lowndes County.
- Georgia Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on GA 31 near Interstate 75.
- Read the release below to see how you can help.
GA DPS NEWS RELEASE:
Troopers from Post 31 Valdosta investigated a crash on GA 31 near Interstate 75, in Lowndes County, involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle which left the scene. The vehicle is possibly a burgundy Honda passenger car, with damage to the right front bumper, hood, and windshield. If you have any information, please contact TFC Sean York #253 with the Georgia State Patrol Troop H Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team at (229) 333-5215.