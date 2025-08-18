GBI: 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the death of a Valdosta teenager

VALDOSTA, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office and the Remerton Police Department need the public's help finding 21-year-old Lavernous Arnold. He's wanted for the murder of 16-year-old Jaykavion Gary.

Authorities say Gary was killed on July 5th, following a shooting in the 1900 block of Baytree Place in Remerton. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Arnold is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, don't approach and call 911.

If you know any information regarding Arnold's whereabouts, please call GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.

