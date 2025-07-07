VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on Remerton's bar strip early Saturday morning, just as July 4th weekend celebrations were winding down.



Officers were called to the 1900 block of Baytree Place around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 5th.

The fatal shooting marks the third deadly incident on the Remerton bar strip in under two years.

Watch the video below to learn where authorities are in their investigation.

Remerton community grieves after 16-year-old killed in holiday weekend bar strip shooting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to an email from Assistant Special Agent in Charge Zach Johnson, officers were called to the 1900 block of Baytree Place around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 5th.

"The juvenile victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died."

It's the third deadly shooting in the Remerton bar area in less than two years.

Police say a dispute turned violent in a crowded parking lot near several bars and businesses.

Charlie Walden, owner of Walden's Catering at the edge of the strip, was working when it all unfolded.

"For me, I just wanted to get my staff in the building, you know, lock the door, make sure they safe and try to make sure, you know, that they make it home. I feel like that's my responsibility."

Though shaken, Walden says this tragedy doesn't define the area—and hopes solutions can grow from community effort.

"I don't feel like it's an unsafe place… You got one or two bad apples that might mess up the fun for everybody else. But it's definitely more good people in the world than bad. I ain't gonna never operate out of fear."

As the investigation continues, the GBI is calling on witnesses to come forward. Walden believes accountability and communication will be key.

"If people take accountability for their own actions… maybe more police presence or something, so people can feel safe… police be friendly, people be friendly, so everybody can make money and have fun."

If you have information, call 1-800-597-TIPS or report online at gbi.georgia.gov.

In Remerton, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.