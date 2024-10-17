FEMA offers aid to Georgia renters affected by recent storms

FEMA assistance is available for renters with uninsured losses from Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby.

Assistance includes help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property loss, and other disaster-related needs.

Renters in 63 Georgia counties may qualify for aid, covering items like furniture, appliances, and vehicle repair.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

FEMA assistance is available to renters, including students, with uninsured losses from Hurricane Helene, and Tropical Storm Debbywith an incident period of Aug. 4–20, 2024.

FEMA may be able to help renters as well as homeowners with serious needs, displacement costs, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss, or other disaster-caused needs. Renters may qualify for assistance including the replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies; replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment; vehicle repair; and medical/dental bills.

Assistance is available to people with disaster-caused damage in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wheeler counties.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA Appor call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone, or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

What You’ll Need When You Apply



A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. FEMA has streamlined the application process so people can apply to FEMA and SBA at the same time.

The SBA disaster loan program is designed for your long-term recovery, to make you whole and get you back to your pre-disaster condition. No need to wait on the decision for a FEMA grant or for your insurance to settle; apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at sba.gov/disaster.

SBA representatives will also be available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at Disaster Recovery Centersscheduled to open throughout Georgia.

In addition, applicants may call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.govfor more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4830.

Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema