Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy formally steps down after contract review

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — After a month of speculation, it’s official — Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy is stepping down.



Hardy’s resignation was formalized during a special city council meeting after weeks of review.

Mayor Scott James Matheson confirmed Hardy left on good terms with no disciplinary action or infractions.

Watch the video below to see where city leadership stands now.

Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy formally steps down after years of service

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hardy’s resignation became official during Tuesday’s special city council meeting, following weeks of closed-door discussions and public debate.

After a lengthy executive session, the council voted to accept his resignation and begin the search for an interim city manager.

Matheson confirms confirm Hardy submitted his resignation several weeks ago, but this meeting formalized the transition.

Despite rumors of contract issues, Mayor Scott James Matheson says Hardy leaves on good terms — no disciplinary action, no infractions.

“Richard’s decision was his own. He’s been an asset to the City of Valdosta, and while we’re sad to see him go, we’re grateful for his years of dedicated service.”

Not everyone in the crowd agreed. Several residents stayed after the meeting, voicing concerns about transparency and communication throughout the process.

“We just want answers. When leadership changes like this, the public deserves to know why — not just find out after the fact.”

In a statement, Hardy thanked the community and his colleagues, saying, “This decision comes after careful reflection on the organization’s needs and the best path forward for continued progress. It has been an honor to serve this community and to work alongside such dedicated and talented employees who embody the spirit of public service.”

Council members have not yet named an interim city manager, but discussions are expected to continue in upcoming meetings.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.