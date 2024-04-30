Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

TPD: Pedestrian hit and killed by a car Monday evening

TPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:41 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 21:41:36-04
  • Tallahassee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.
  • It happened near Lorene and Pensacola Street.
  • The pedestrian was killed.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. TPD says a woman was hit and killed near the intersection of Lorene and Pensacola Street around 6:40 p.m. Monday evening.
Tallahassee police have closed Pensacola Street from Woodward Ave. to Gray St. while they investigate. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood