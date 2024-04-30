TPD: Pedestrian hit and killed by a car Monday evening

Tallahassee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened near Lorene and Pensacola Street.

The pedestrian was killed.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. TPD says a woman was hit and killed near the intersection of Lorene and Pensacola Street around 6:40 p.m. Monday evening.

Tallahassee police have closed Pensacola Street from Woodward Ave. to Gray St. while they investigate. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.