"That money goes quickly" - Thomasville shelter's newest grant won't help extend hours

Fountain of Life Rescue Shelter is has been awarded a $3,000 South Georgia Legacy Fund grant.

The money will go towards payroll.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fountain of Life Rescue Shelter is the newest recipient of a $3,000 South Georgia Legacy Fund grant.

"Whenever we get a large check it is very helpful, we can breathe a little sigh of relief," said Anne Pridgen, treasurer.

The agency can't rest just yet. The shelter has seen a spike in the number of visitors with 75 people just in January.

That's 25 percent of the total number of visitors for the entire year of 2023.

"I think it's pretty obvious to anybody around town that it's more of an issue than it's ever been," said Pridgen. I spoke with her about how the new grant will help.

She says the agency's biggest expense is wages so the money will go towards that.

However, it won't be enough.

"That money goes quickly," said Pridgen.

Right now, the shelter can only afford 8 staff members which covers hours for 4 nights a week.

Pridgen says to open 7 nights would require at least 4 more workers.

I asked Pridgen what would help.

"I would really love for us to have more church support," said Pridgen.

Support like New Covenant Church.

"It's been fun to partner with the homeless shelter and we're very excited for them and no doubt this will trickle through the community," said David Allen, Pastor, New Covenant Church.

In the meantime, Pastor Allen says they are happy to help where needed with things like free showers, hot meals, and transportation to the shelter.

"It's a privilege and an honor to be in a position like this as a church where we can serve so many in need," said Allen.

Fountain of Life Rescue Shelter says they still need more funding to extend its hours.