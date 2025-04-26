South Georgia Autism Foundation hosts inclusive picnic for families in need of support

The South Georgia Autism Foundation is hosting an autism celebration picnic in Thomasville.

The event aims to connect children with autism and their families to local resources and support.

Watch the video to hear what neighbors have to say about the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The South Georgia Autism Foundation is hosting more than just a picnic — it’s a celebration of understanding, support, and belonging. I’m Lentheus Chaney in Thomasville, where families from Thomas County and my own neighborhood of Jefferson County are coming together to connect, share, and feel seen.

The South Georgia Autism Foundation in Thomasville is bringing families together across county and state lines through its Autism Celebration Picnic.

To some, it may look like just another family fun day. But for neighbors like Patricia Reed, attending this event is deeply personal. Reed lives in Monticello and has twin 15-year-old high-functioning autistic sons, Cody and Caleb.

She says it’s important to stay connected to communities and groups that understand autism.

“We don’t have a lot to offer for autism here. We don’t have a lot of autism groups. Socialization is very difficult because they don’t have a disability on the outside,” Patricia said. And that’s where the South Georgia Autism Foundation and its Autism Celebration Picnic step in, to serve communities that might otherwise go without support.

The nonprofit was co-founded by Montserrat Graves, whose passion stems from her love of learning from people different from herself. She says the event isn’t about diagnosis — it’s about connection.

“We are celebrating the journey that all families are on, that the individuals are on. We’re like, ‘Come on, come hang out, have fun, and be with other families that are just like you — and we are going to have a party. We’re going to have a good time together,’” Graves said. The event is free and family-friendly — with a bounce house, sensory table, art station, face painting, petting zoo, and even an air-conditioned tent for kids who may need a break from sensory overload.

According to Florida Health Charts data, approximately 5.7% of Florida’s children have been diagnosed with autism.

That could mean more than 100 families — like Cody and Caleb’s — in Jefferson County alone could benefit from events like this one.

Caleb says being at events like this helps him feel more comfortable around others.

“It just makes me feel like it’s me but more people like myself. They may act different from me, but they’re the same. Everyone’s the same,” Caleb said.

Patricia says her husband was diagnosed with autism as an adult — and now they understand their sons’ condition is hereditary. So for families like theirs in Jefferson and Thomas Counties, Saturday’s event isn’t just about fun — it’s a step toward building a more inclusive community.

Join the fun from 11 am to 1 pm at the Deep South Fairgrounds.

In Thomasville, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

