SEE HOW: Thomasville pioneer, Mother Erlean V. Douglas, remembered and celebrated

Mother Erlean V. Douglas was a pioneer for Thomasville and beyond, remembered for her service and dedication.

Saturday afternoon saw the community come to recognize her service and dedication to helping the most vulnerable.

Watch the video to find out about the legacy she's left on this community, a reason why there weren't many dry eyes at her memorial.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Celebrating the woman who injected so much good will, helping and praying for so many people, in Thomasville and beyond: Mother Erlean V. Douglas.

Attendees at her memorial Saturday afternoon described her as "a modern day Mother Teresa," "vigilant, very dependable," and "an encouraging person."

Community members and public figures gathered to honor her legacy, including the Congressman Sanford Bishop, United States Representative for the Second Congressional District of Georgia who renamed April 6th, 2024.

"Now henceforth and forever more as, Mother Erlean V Douglas Day," said Bishop.

"I'm telling you, she lived an impactful life," said her son, Willie Dearing

Her impact touched the hearts of many.

"Our city has been the better for having her here," said Pastor Corey King of the Greater Restoration Tabernacle Ministries. He had a close relationship with Mother Douglas. "That one woman has pulled so many people together to work."

Her achievements include feeding neighbors for over 35 years with the Thomasville Rescue Mission Soup Kitchen.

"Every day at 12 o'clock, you could count on her having something hot, a hot meal for people to eat in Thomasville," said King.

In addition, she founded the first private Christian alternative school in town that focused on at risk children, but accepted all.

"She spoke so much life into me, over the years," said one of her former students, Telasia Fincher. She said Mother Douglas taught her valuable lessons she's keeping with her.

"Keep God first, anything I put my mind to, I can do it," said Fincher.

Suzie Way in Thomasville is being renamed to Mother E Douglas Way in honor of her legacy.

