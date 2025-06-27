ON THE ROAD: Thomasville continues to see rise in tourism

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Over $6 million of public and private funding poured into Downtown Thomasville last year.



City officials said these numbers are driving projects, including new businesses, job growth, community events, and extra funding.

41 new jobs were created in Downtown Thomasville last year, according to the City.

Thomasville has immense growth with new businesses, new jobs, and lots of new visitors. ABC 27 is learning how the rise in these numbers is shaping the development of this city.

Downtown Thomasville is a hub of small businesses, community, and vibrancy. It's only growing in size and strength, said April Norton, Managing Director of Marketing and Communications with the City of Thomasville.

"We want to make sure that not only do we have a unique blend of shops, but restaurants and walk-ability," said Norton. "Historic preservation is a big part of our downtown model to make sure that you're preserving what was built in the 1800s and even beyond that and preserving what is so special about Thomasville."

Norton said more than $6 million were invested into the downtown last year, both private and public money.

It's growth, Taste of Thomasville owner, Debra Smith, has also seen running food and history tours here.

"I think right now it's exploding," said Smith. "It's exploding because people want to find something to do. They want to get out of the big cities. They want to find out. They want to have that hometown feel and that's what Thomasville offers is that hometown."

What do you think makes Thomasville's food scene so unique?

"There's no repeat of anything downtown," said Smith. "So you have one of everything and the ones that we have are the best of the best."

Norton said you can always stop by one of the City's buildings to find out more about how you can become a part of Thomasville's small business community.

