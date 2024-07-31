DEVELOPING: Flash flooding impacting roads in Thomasville area

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Flash flooding has been reported in the Thomasville area. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday evening. First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse talked about the warning during his First to Know Forecast on the news at 6. Watch below.

Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse is tracking flooding rain in South Georgia

That flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Neighbors in the area reported roads blocked off from flooding due to storms. At 6:10 p.m., the 911 call center said water was over the road on Smith Avenue near the emergency operations center.

