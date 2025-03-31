FSU Head Softball Coach Lonni Alameda reveals cancer battle

Florida State Softball Head Coach Lonni Alameda has been undergoing cancer treatment at TMH.

The university published the announcement on its Seminoles softball web page Monday morning.

Read Coach Alameda's message to supporters.

In a post on the FSU sports home page, the university announced that long-time softball head coach Lonni Alameda has been diagnosed with breast cancer. So far, she is continuing on as head coach, even while undergoing treatment at TMH.

"I am so thankful for the medical care from everyone at TMH," Coach Alameda says in a social media post. "Cancer is a difficult diagnosis to hear, but I've been encouraged by the progress so far in my treatment. I've experienced an overwhelming outpouring of support from so many people, and I am so thankful for their uplifting messages. My doctors and I are confident in the plan ahead of us to overcome this challenge."

Alameda has been the head coach for Seminoles softball since 2008. She's led the team to seven Women's College World Series appearances, most recently in 2023.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Annual mammograms are recommended starting at the age of 35, as early detection improves survival rates.

