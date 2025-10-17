"Zero tolerance": Coordinated effort to promote safety ahead of FAMU homecoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the wake of recent violence at other historically Black colleges and universities, Florida A&M University and local law enforcement are working together to protect the campus community during this year’s homecoming celebration.



Recent deadly shootings at two HBCUs in South Carolina and Mississippi have raised safety concerns for this year’s homecoming weekend.

FAMU is partnering with local police, the Tallahassee Urban League, and state agencies to boost campus security.

"Zero tolerance": Coordinated efforts underway for safety ahead of FAMU's homecoming

Safety is top of mind this homecoming weekend after deadly shootings at two HBCUs in South Carolina and Mississippi earlier this month.

For students like Will Adedayo, hearing about violence at other HBCU campuses is unsettling, but he says FAMU’s safety measures give him peace of mind.

“It’s very disheartening, especially over things that don’t have anything to do with us. But I always feel safe on campus. I always see police, and everything always feels secure. Like, I feel like if something ever were to happen, there would be people there. And they are always attentive and do their job well,” Adedayo said.

The Tallahassee Urban League joined FAMU police, Tallahassee Police, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and FDLE Thursday to finalize a coordinated safety plan for homecoming week.

"They are here to help us, to protect and serve, but they can't do it by themselves," said Tallahassee Urban League President and CEO Curtis Taylor.

The operation includes marked and unmarked patrols at all major events, along with drone support that connects back to the FAMU police command center for live monitoring of crowds and traffic.

“If you decide to violate, we will deal with you with extreme measures. We’re not going to play with it, and I’m not here to be politically correct. Our staff, our alum, our visitors, our stakeholders, we are here to protect them and make sure they can come and have a great time,” said FAMU PD Deputy Chief William Evers.

Law enforcement calls this a zero-tolerance operation. Even though Florida allows open carry in some situations, officers remind everyone that guns are prohibited at campus events and on university property.

That sense of safety also matters to parents.

Lashon Brown is Adedayo’s mother. She lives almost 300 miles away and says she gets campus alerts on her phone whenever something happens at FAMU.

“At least I know, you know, that school is trying to be transparent and communicate to parents and students so that they know where the activity is. And I’ll tell you, I’m not helicopter mom, but I do look at my kid’s location to see where he is and make sure that he is not in that area,” Brown said.

Chief Deputy Evers says he wants everyone to be aware, stay alert, and help make this a safe homecoming.

