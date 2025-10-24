Worlds of Work returns at TSC to inspire the up-and-coming workforce

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — The Worlds of Work showcases high-demand industries to inspire students looking to begin their careers.



The Worlds of Work kicked off its third year in the North Florida area.

The program exposes over 3,000 students to 125 businesses and industry employers.

With multiple industries continuing to see shortages in workers, companies are aiming to open the eyes of the up-and-coming workforce. The event is being held at Tallahassee State College where students, parents, and educators are getting the opportunity to explore their future careers.

The Worlds of Work is back at TSC, giving parents and students as young as ninth grade hands-on experience in a variety of industries, including education, construction, engineering, public safety, and many more.

"They're talking to and doing the things with the people who do it and you can't do that anywhere else," Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Membership and Talent Development Corrie Melton said.

The field with the largest need for workers is healthcare. According to the American Hospital Association, if the current shortages persist, there will be a shortage of up to 3.2 million health care workers nationwide by 2026. Capital Health Plan's Director of Clinical Services, Nathalie Hood says they are in need of a variety of health care workers, but this event will help decrease that number.

"Licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, medical assistants, you name it, we really need it...Between giving shots, birthing babies, doing surgical instruments, or looking in the inner ear, it just excites the students and makes them want to come into the health care world," Hood said.

By giving hands-on experience of high-demand jobs, it not only helps the student get a better idea of the career path they may want to go down, but it also bridges the gap between employers and future employees.

"The earlier you can start thinking about what job you want and what education you wanna try and pursue, the better off you're gonna be," Program Director for Lighthouse of the Big Bend, Terrence Snider said.

The World of Works runs through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Employers are expecting to help hundreds of students pave their path to success.

