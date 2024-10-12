Work to preserving Robinsons Grocery store in Greater Bond Community

Now, city staff wants the CRA to accept an evaluation team's recommendation for restoring the building.

But in 2019, the Bond Community Redevelopment Agency bought the building for more than $222,500. Watch the video above to hear from Bond neighbors about why they want the historic grocery store to still stand.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

One of Tallahassee's historic landmarks is being looked at for possible restoration.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm talking with Bond community neighbors on why the Historic Robinson's grocery store should still stand, and what work needs to be done to keep it.

"Making sure that we reclaim a part of our community for our community is very important to not only myself but to many who call Bond home."

Delaitre Hollinger is talking about a piece of history in the heart of Southwest Tallahassee.

"You look at a store that has a lot of historical value and also sentimental value to many people who live here in the neighborhood."

At the intersection of Holton and Osceola street is Robinson's Grocery Store.

But in 2019, the Bond Community Redevelopment Agency bought the building for more than $222,500.

But the store posed a significant community safety concern. stalling preservation efforts for years.

Now, city staff wants the CRA to accept an evaluation team's recommendation for restoring the building.

Some of the recommendations include stabilizing the roof and preparing the space for operational use.

While in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, I met with Bond Neighborhood President Dr. Vanessa Williams. She tells me why she wants the building preserved.

"It needs to still be standing. That's our roots, that's our history. I doing want to see another liquor store— I don't want to see another fast food; I don't want to see any of that!"

Williams was born and raised in Bond. She says that building will be a learning tool for future generations.

"The new generation gets a part of what was developed years ago."

On October 17th the CRA will decide whether to accept action for 4M Design Group for Architectural Services.

To preserve the historic building, an architectural team will have to provide construction documents. So far $500,000 dollars are allocated for this project. Architectural services would cost an additional $65,000.

That's money neighbors like Hollinger hope keeps the building right where it is.

"We see a building that the entire community has rallied behind to preserve for future generations!"

All elements to this proposal will be voted on at the CRA board meeting on Thursday October 17th. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.