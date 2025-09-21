What the ‘out-of-field’ letter about your child’s teacher really means

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Leon County parents are receiving letters notifying them that their child’s teacher is teaching outside their certified subject area.



Teachers may be teaching a subject outside their certified area while working toward additional credentials, often due to evolving classroom needs or staffing gaps.

Despite what the letter may suggest, Leon County Schools confirms that every teacher in the classroom holds a valid teaching certification.

Watch the video to find out how teachers are able to teach in an area they are not certified in

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If your student attends a Leon County school, you may have received a letter either digitally or in person notifying you that your student’s teacher is teaching outside their certified subject area.

I’m Lyric Sloan, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, and I’ll break down exactly what this letter means and how it could impact your student’s education.

The phrase " your child's teacher is currently teaching out of subject area" can spark alarm and for some parents like Beth Crain, it did.

"At first I was concerned. I went to look and see what subject the teacher was teaching it was English, so I wasn't as concerned as if it would have been math or something like that," Crain said.

Beth Crain’s son attends a Leon High School. She was one of many parents who got the letter saying their child's teacher is currently teaching out of subject area early in the school year.

Assistant Superintendent, Deana McAllister says that in many cases, a teacher is considered "out-of-field" not because they're unqualified but because the district is expanding or enhancing instruction to meet students’ evolving needs.

“But we also have to make sure that if we switch up as administrators or requiring our students to learn a little differently or in a unique way, or need more supports that our teachers have had an opportunity to earn those credentials,” McAllister said.

The information that was shared with parents was to say the teacher is credentialed in some areas, but may need an additional credential that they're working towards.

For example, a teacher certified in Literature might be assigned to teach Creative Writing, which requires additional training.

The state of Florida requires that parents be notified within 30 days of the start of school if this is the case, but no further updates are sent if the teacher earns their credential later in the school year.

"It's just important for parents not to be worried that the person in front of their student is not prepared. That's quite the contrary," McAllister said.

Other common reasons a teacher may be teaching out of subject area includes staffing shortages, teachers filling in temporarily, or educators being given a chance to grow professionally by teaching in areas they’re actively working to become certified in.

Beth Crain says she trusts the system and she’s proud to see teachers stepping up to meet student needs.

"Don't just focus on the fact that, oh, the teacher's out of subject area because the teacher still went to college. They're still knowledgeable on teaching in general, So I guess, have grace and just be happy that there are teachers."

While the term “out of field” might sound concerning it doesn’t mean your child is being taught by someone unqualified.

In fact, it could mean the opposite that the teacher is growing, learning, and stepping up to meet the needs of today’s classrooms. In southwest Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan ABC 27

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.