VOTERS' VOICES: What matters to Black voters in the 2024 elections

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris sparred during Tuesday's debate over everything from the economy to health care and illegal immigration, Now, I'm asking neighbors in my neighborhood what topics resonated with them.

"I am passionate about voting, and you'll probably see me on the corner encouraging to go vote."

Nettie Walker-Parramore has lived in Southwest Tallahassee all her life. She tells me the 2024 election is important.

"Every vote count, it does, and it matters!"

Wednesday, I checked in with neighbors living here to see what are the issues that they're concerned about heading into the 2024 President Election.

Some of those issues include affordable housing, healthcare, and voter turnout.

On the last point, more than 62 thousand African Americans were registered to vote in 2020.

Only a little more than 42 thousand turned out for the election.

Parramore tells me which issue is at the top of her list.

"Home ownership, trying to help people that are having a hard time with the economy, with jobs, all of that is important."

While Parramore pays close attention to the issue on housing, Black voters in Southwest Tallahassee have told me in the past why voter turnout is number one.

"This year's election is a momentous occasion for us as black people, it's really important for us to get out. We gave up a lot as human beings and as a race to earn the right to vote, and so we want to remind people of the privilege."

With election is less than 60 days away, the responses to issue concerns remain the same.

"Just go vote!"

The last day to register to vote will be on Monday October 7th. I'm Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.