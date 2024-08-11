Omega Lamplighters celebrates largest class of young men to join the non-profit mentorship program

Omega Lamplighters hosted its 15th Annual Induction Ceremony.

The event celebrated and welcomed 87 young men to the program, the largest class thus far.

Read the article to see how the program helps shape and empower young men in our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Turning good young men into great young men. That's a motto of the Omega Lamplighters. I’m Kenya Cardonne at FAMU, getting an inside look at the group as they celebrate and welcome their largest class to the program.

The Omega Lamplighters— a non-profit mentorship program founded in 2008 with the goal of instilling core values into the young men of our community.

Darius Vincent Jones II, Senior Omega Lamplighter - “Leadership, academics, maturity and perseverance and they’re teaching me how to become a young man.”

Darius Vincent Jones II tells me that as a senior Lamplighter, he's confident that it’s only up from here.

Jones - “They have helped me picked my major for college and they have counseling and mentorship. So, I will be set for life.”

He was one of many celebrating the induction of the program’s 15th class at FAMU’s Lee Hall Saturday.

Keith Berry, Assistant Program Director for Omega Lamplighters - “This program has had humble beginnings..”

Assistant Program Director Keith Berry says 87 young men between 3rd and 12th grade make up the largest class they’ve ever had.

Berry - “You know there’s so many things that our youth are getting into that are not positive, that quite frankly are destructive."

He says this program is a stop gap.

Berry - “To feel like they have a sense of belonging, a sense of community.”

The very reason neighbor Joshua Roy says he was excited for his son to join this year.

Joshua Roy, Parent - “Because of society itself, he’s already at a disadvantage. But with his brothers behind him, he’s strong. They give him that extra push that he needs.”

A kind of support he tells me he wishes he would’ve had growing up.

Roy - “A lot of kids in my generation, we grew up without a father in the house or a father figure or even that male role model itself to look up to. But this program, it exemplifies that. It gives that to these kids, even for the ones that have their father in their life.”

As they work to raise money to strengthen the program, the Omega Lamplighters say they’re just proud to see it grow the way it has.

Berry - “So significant because you’re talking about compounded impact.”

Roy - “Personally for anybody who’s looking for a place to call home, this is the place to be.”

The next opportunity to submit an application for your child to join will be towards the end of January 2025.

Reporting from FAMU, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27