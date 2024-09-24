VIDEO: Neighbors' concerns ahead of storm

Neighbors who recovered after April's flash floods and the May 10th storm damaged brace fore more rough weather.

They're concerned about new damage from potential storms.

Storm damage has been a big concern for neighbors in Southwest Tallahassee, and I've covered plenty of neighborhoods hit by high winds and flooding rains this year.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

With a potential hurricane on the way, I'm checking in on the people who have already rebuilt multiple times from storms.

"I was asleep, I didn't hear when the tree fell on my home. Damaged extensively, trapping me and my grand baby."

Lori Henry is a Southwest Tallahassee neighbor. She remembers the last few storms that made landfall.

"Many people don't prepare, so that's always a concern of mine. I want to help wherever I can."

Lori says she goes around to help remove debris from houses that may be in bad shape.

Monday afternoon, I visited a couple neighborhoods on the Southwest side of town.

Many neighbors told me something similar. They're concerns about damage from potential storms, and how important it is to prepare.

"When they talk about heavy rain coming, I still prepare. It's very important to prepare because you never know how it's going to turn out."

Carolyn Stewart tells me she didn't see the worst of past storms. She knows the next one could be different and won't take anything for granted.

From my previous storm reports: The April flash floods had similar damage also—cars submerged underwater. The May 10th storms damaged roofs of homes and left families without power for five days. Fallen trees…behind much of that.

Neighbor Charles Collier say it's important to get ahead of the curve by cutting down trees that could come down from strong winds.

"We've been trying to deal with it like everybody else. Trying to clear back some foliage and clear back some trees."

In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.


