"Underpaid, undervalued" - Leon Co. teachers pushing for increased salaries; area school leaders respond

Some Leon County teachers are pushing for increased salaries and the prioritization of teachers.

The most recent data on Leon County Schools website shows the starting salary for teachers is $47,000 a year. That amount remains the same until year 15.

Watch the video to find out why their advocating for these raises and how Leon County School leaders are responding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Salaries that aren’t adding up for some teachers in Leon County. Why some teachers are pushing for more money and how Leon County school leaders are responding.

"I bar tend for home games at Florida State and also work for a social media marketing company," said Brandy Vance, a PE teacher at Conley Elementary. She's running down the extra jobs she has because her teacher's salary doesn't stretch far enough. So, alongside, Leon Classroom Teachers Association, she's fighting for increased salaries.

"I want to be treated like a professional. I don't want to leave a profession I've loved, I love," said Vance.

Her salary is always on her mind she tells me, but even more so following a food drive held by Leon County Schools Saturday. Her colleague, Mis'Shaylanqua Smith, another veteran teacher in the industry, agrees.

"When bargaining they said, this is all we can do, and then there's a food drive," said Smith. I took her concerns to Rocky Hanna, Superintendent of Leon County Schools.

"It was not meant as an insult that we're giving away food as opposed to giving salary increases to our teachers," said Hanna. "They're just totally different things."

Hanna said the goal was to help employees out as their last paycheck was in the middle of December. "They have to make it a month and a half before they're next paycheck," said Hanna.

Smith understood there were good intentions. "I do think the spirit behind it was we just want to help but why is there a need for the help," said Smith.

She said it shows there is a need. So she's advocating for the prioritization of teachers. "Within the corporate world, with 19 years experience, I'd definitely be making way more than a teacher with 5 years," said Smith.

The most recent data from Leon County School's website shows starting teacher pay is $47,000. That stays the same until year 15. The Collective Bargaining Contract for Leon County School Board and Leon Classroom Teachers Association also shows the same numbers. Instructional staff members - like a teacher - with no experience would make $47,000 a year. It shows they would make the same amount with 14 years of experience.

Hanna said he's trying to give teachers as much money as he can. "I can assure our teachers in our community, I'm doing everything humanly possible to find that balance for support for our schools, and support for our employees without being irresponsible," said Hanna.

He said they've increased beginning teacher salaries by 30 percent over the last 7 years.

While Smith said it's her passion that has kept her in this industry, with the rising cost of living, she's been questioning how long she'll be able to stay.

"If you want teachers to stay in the classroom, they definitely need to pay teachers accordingly," said Smith.

Superintendent Hanna said he's going to continue to do everything he can to support teachers financially, while being fiscally responsible. He said he's going to keep working with the unions and principles to find the balance between financial resources, Human Resources, and salary increases for their employees.

