TRAFFIC ALERT - When to expect lane closures on Capital Circle SW near Tallahassee airport

Major projects are in the works to make way for even more passengers at Tallahassee International Airport in the future.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 24, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FDOT said drivers traveling on Capital Circle Southwest will encounter a nighttime lane closure south of Orange Avenue from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 for roadway repairs. Watch the video above to see how this fits in with a bigger project.

According to an FDOT news release, all activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

FDOT is working to add capacity and improve traffic flow along Capital Circle Southwest.

