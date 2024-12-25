The Kearney Center serves over 700 meals on Christmas Day, needs they're expecting will increase in 2025

The Kearney Center served over 700 meals on Christmas Day

Around 12 volunteers were on site to help execute this effort, including barbers providing free haircuts. Clients also received a gift bag with essential items.

Watch the video to find out why these resources are so important during the festive season and how the Center is preparing for a client increase in 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A place providing key services for our unhoused community members all year round but feel all the more important on Christmas Day. Finding out why services at The Kearney Center mean so much to clients during this festive period and how the center is providing celebration and community on this day.

Some of Tallahassee’s most vulnerable neighbors are finding solace this Christmas at The Kearney Center.

"I like it. I got friends here that I want to spend Christmas with," said former client Kathy Jones. "I don’t have a family and my husband's dead.

Jones said if it weren't for The Kearney Center, she would be spending the day alone. She recently moved into permanent housing after living at Kearney. Jones visited the Center for the day to celebrate with this community.

"They feel like their sisters to me and they feel like they’re part of me," said Jones.

The Kearney Center served well over 700 meals on Christmas Day.

"I’ve had all those years of receiving. It’s my time in my life to give back," said Executive Director, Sonya Wilson. "I’m getting more out of this than the people here."

Along with a hot meal, Wilson said thanks to community donations, each client has also been given a gift bag with items including socks and water bottles.

"Everyone in life wants to feel like they matter to somebody and their actions are much, much different if they feel like they’re genuinely cared for," said Wilson.

The Kearney Center is planning for an increase in clients from January 1st, which is when House Bill 1365 goes fully into effect prohibiting counties from sleeping and camping on public property.

To cope with demand, they also want to open their new medical clinic, with dental services, to relieve pressure from County emergency services.

"Trying to plug people into the center so we can get them on a path to success here in our community," said Wilson.

The Kearney Center expects their numbers to increase from January 1st when the House Bill goes fully into effect. The Center is looking to expand its capacity and welcomes any input from the community on how to do this.