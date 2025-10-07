Tallahassee Veterans Village sees high demand, plans in place for possible impacts from government shutdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Veterans Village has not seen any impacts to services during the government shutdown.



They said they have plans in place in case of any disruption, including an emergency fund.

Management said the program is funded through a partnership with the VA.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee Veterans Village is a source of guidance, strength, and support for unhoused veterans.

That's the story of Ivan Tate, who found this program after getting out of prison.

"I didn't really have a lot of focus," said Tate. "What I needed from the program was the structure, and it was the structure that allowed me to create the foundation to actually achieve graduate school and to achieve certain goals."

Now, Tate is in graduate school at Florida State University.

Demand here is high.

The Veterans Village has 52 beds. Most days, management said they're at full capacity with a wait list.

"The goal is to bring them into the program, situate them, get them safe, work on issues, and then ultimately move them to independence," said Tate.

A crucial service. One that has not seen impacts from the government shutdown.

However, Shawn Noles, Director of Housing Development, said they're prepared with an emergency fund.

"We are a small business," said Noles. "We make sure that our operating costs are at a minimum, as minimal as we can be."

Have you heard anything from the VA about potential funding cuts there?

"We have not," said Noles.

Noles said money to fund the program comes from the VA.

"We get paid for every night that a veteran is sleeping under our roof in the vet," said Noles.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has a list of services impacted and those not impacted by the shutdown on their website.

Those not impacted include VA benefits: compensation and housing benefits.

Those impacted include transition program assistance and career counseling.

Noles said all services are continuing at the Veterans Village.

