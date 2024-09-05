Tallahassee secures $12 million grant for Southside Pedestrian and Street Safety Project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jake Gaither Community Pedestrian and Street Safety (PASS) Improvements Project is getting a big economic boost.

The city of Tallahassee secured a $12 million dollars grant to help in the effort.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

The City of Tallahassee has successfully secured a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to support the $12 million Jake Gaither Community Pedestrian and Street Safety (PASS) Improvements Project.

"More action and investment in Tallahassee is coming thanks to the City's strategic planning and concentrated efforts to secure vital grant funding," City Manager Reese Goad said. "I'm proud of the aggressive approach we have taken to identify and apply for competitive state and federal grants, which has brought $300 million dollars to our community in the last five years."

The City's focused efforts have resulted in $300 million in grant funding since 2020, which exceeds the total amount of property taxes received by the City during the same time period. This highlights the City's success in leveraging local dollars to move Tallahassee forward while keeping costs low for residents.

Announced by USDOT today, the City's most recent $9.6 million national grant is the second highest awarded in Florida and the project has received praise from USDOT officials for its refined, data-driven approach to enhancing safety. Grant funds are part of USDOT's Safe Streets and Roads for All program, and the project supports the City Commission's Strategic Plan objective to enhance the City's network of roads, bike lanes and sidewalks.

Through the Jake Gaither PASS project, improvements will be made to roadways and sidewalks along Ridge Road, Springsax Road, Bragg Drive, Creek Road, Bunche Avenue and Tanner Drive. It will enhance safe access to five schools, three community centers, three parks, the St. Marks Trail, Jake Gaither Golf Course, the Dr. Charles Billings Greenway and 14 bus stops.

USDOT's Safe Streets and Roads for All program funds regional, local and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. This roadway safety program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and provides $5 billion over five years.

Previous PASS projects completed by the City include Weems Road, Zillah Street and Betton Road.