Tallahassee Police make arrest in deadly December 2023 shooting

Six months after a deadly shooting in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood, Tallahassee Police have made an arrest.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute over approximately $15 related to illegal drugs.

Read the news release below to see how the investigation led to an arrest.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has made an arrest following the fatal shooting that occurred on December 18, 2023, in the 1600 block of Keith Street.

Following a thorough investigation by TPD's Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined the arrestee, 25-year-old Ke'ondrez Woods, and the victim, an adult male, were in an ongoing dispute over approximately $15 related to illegal drugs. Woods, armed with a handgun, was waiting on the victim while sitting outside of a residence. When the victim arrived, Woods shot him multiple times and then fled the scene. Sadly, the victim died as a result of his injuries.

The subsequent investigation collected physical evidence and witness statements, allowing detectives to identify Woods as the shooter. After consultation with the State Attorney's Office, detectives obtained warrants for Woods, who was already in the Leon County Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

This arrest is a testament to TPD's tireless efforts and dedication to bring justice to the victim in this case. If you see something, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

Ke'ondrez Woods, 25, for homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.