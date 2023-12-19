Tallahassee's homicide total for 2023 surpasses 2022; see new numbers from TPD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to records obtained from Tallahassee Police Department, TPD has recorded 24 homicides in total so far in 2023. That number has now surpassed the total of 22 homicides for all of 2022. The uptick in numbers follows two deadly shooting incidents that took place Monday night.

The first homicide investigation was confirmed on the TPD Facebook page in the 1600 block of Keith Street. A man was found dead in the front yard of a residence.

The second homicide for Monday was confirmed at the Camden Place Apartments, located at 2933 Mission Road. TPD said at this location, a man was found dead inside of an apartment.

Tuesday morning, ABC 27 asked TPD for the latest number of total homicides recorded in the city along with the ZIP code where the most deadly shootings have taken place so far. Below is a snapshot of what we received.

A previous records request showed the following for 2022.