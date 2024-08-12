Tallahassee Police make arrest following Hernando Drive homicide

Tallahassee Police arrested one man for the murder of another man in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Forty-one year-old Jacob Smith is charged with second-degree murder.

Read the TPD news release below to learn how the arrest was made.



TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Today, Aug. 12, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested one person in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting incident at a residence in the 1300 block of Hernando Drive.

Following a swift and thorough investigation by TPD's Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined the arrestee, 41-year-old Jacob Smith, was sitting next to another man inside a residence when he became agitated and shot him. Upon firing at the victim, Smith immediately fled the scene, and the victim succumbed to his injuries. Multiple witnesses were inside the home when the shooting occurred and provided statements to arriving officers.

Detectives quickly identified Smith as the shooter, and after consultation with the State Attorney's Office, a warrant was obtained to charge Smith with second-degree murder. Smith was located in the area of High Road this morning and taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service.

This swift arrest is a testament to TPD's commitment to working tirelessly to apprehend violent offenders and bring justice to victims and their loved ones. TPD reminds you to report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

Jacob Smith, 41, for second-degree murder.

