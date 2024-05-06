Tallahassee Police Department embarking on public-private camera partnership

TPD will discuss a public safety camera plan during the city commission meeting Wednesday, May 8th.

So far, TPD has 93 public safety cameras deployed throughout the community.

Watch to see how the initiative works, and how neighbors in our area think about the plan.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Tracking crime in Southwest Tallahassee, I'm Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter.

I'm finding out how police are using cameras to solve crimes and how you can get involved to keep the community safe.

There's another step the Tallahassee Police Department is taking to make sure public safety is a top priority. Back in January, I told you about TPD plans to install public safety cameras in Southwest neighborhoods and throughout the city.

Now there's a new plan called the Public Safety Camera Initiative.

"I'm not in law enforcement. That's not my profession. I believe you should leave that to officers and those in authority to handle those situations." That's Russell Arnold who's lives on Tallahassee's Southwest side. Arnold is a little skeptical of the program.

"I understand what you're saying... necessary… it really depends on what the objective is.

Here's how it works: Neighbors and business owners can participate in the program by registering their camera with an edge device. This would allow law enforcement to see the location and number of cameras so when crimes happen, footage would be helpful during an investigation.

I reached out to TPD Monday afternoon. They told me they are unable to sit down for a camera interview before the plan is proposed to city council but say they will have a comment on Wednesday.

So far, TPD has 93 public safety cameras deployed throughout the community. They are a resource for the Capital Region Real Time Crime Center to respond and solve crimes.

Right now, some neighbors like Arnold say more neighbors need to know about the new plan, "put more information out and let the community know what's going on and let it be transparent."

TPD will discuss the public safety camera plan during the city commission meeting Wednesday, May 8th. Learn more about the idea here.